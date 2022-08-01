Teenager Rescued from Near Drowning in Manson

A 14-year-old boy is recovering at Seattle Children's Hospital after being rescued from a near drowning at the Manson Dog Park just before noon Sunday.

Manson Firefighters say they arrived on the scene along with Lake Chelan EMS and Chelan County Sheriff's Deputies to find the boy, who had been pulled from the water by people in the park.

The firefighters say they were able to stabilize the teen, who showed marked improvement before to being taken to Lake Chelan Hospital, and then to Seattle.

Manson Dog Park is located just west of the Manson Bay Swim Park.

Manson Firefighters warned on social media that Chelan County has had a high number of drownings this year.

“In lakes, like Lake Chelan, water conditions are normally stable, but waves from boats or weather changes can catch people off guard," stated the firefighters