Watershed Country Music Festival Canceled For 2026

The biggest annual country music festival in Washington State has been cancelled for 2026.

The Watershed Festival has been held at the Gorge Amphitheater in George for 13 of the past 14 years but will not be returning to the venue this year.

The announcement was made over social media by the event's organizers, Live Nation Entertainment, on Friday (Jan. 23).

“After 13 incredible years of country music and community at The Gorge, we wanted to be the first to let you know that Watershed will be taking a hiatus in 2026,” said the announcement. “Any future plans will be announced accordingly.”

The festival, which is typically held every year in August, has consistently drawn crowds of up to 20,000 people to see such country stars as Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, and Carrie Underwood.

Live Nation didn't specify why it's canceling this year's festival and has reportedly been unresponsive to numerous media inquiries about the subject since making the announcement.