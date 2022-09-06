Weekend Grant County Fire Burns 20 Acres

A lightning strike is being cited for causing a wild fire in the in the wildlife refuge near O’Sullivan Dam at Potholes Reservoir over the weekend.

A lightning storm moved through Grant County Saturday afternoon, leading to the fire that burned about 20 acres.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports the fire about 10 miles south of Moses Lake was contained by about 4:30pm.

It was handled by Royal Slope Fire, Grant County Fire District 4, US Bureau of Land Management, US Fish & Wildlife Service, and four aircraft.

There are no evacuation notices and no current travel restrictions. Spectators were asked to stay away.