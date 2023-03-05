Weekend Winter Snow Storm Misses Wenatchee and Hits Lake Chelan

The winter weather storm that was forecasted to hit the Wenatchee Valley region Saturday night missed the area completely.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Jon Fox says most of the snow accumulation hit the Lake Chelan area, with the Methow Valley area receiving 3-6 inches of snow, and the upper valley region receiving up to 6-9 inches of snow.

Areas surrounding Leavenworth and Plain received up to two inches of snow.

Unstable air conditions are expected to linger over Chelan and Douglas counties for the rest of the week, with the Wenatchee valley expecting some light snow on Monday morning.

For the rest of the week, the region should see temperatures in the upper 30s by Wednesday.

By Friday, there may be occasional snow/rain showers, but not significant enough to equate to any snow accumulation.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 40s by this weekend.