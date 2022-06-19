Wenatchee And The Waterville Plateau Recording A Cooler Wetter Spring For 2022

Wenatchee weather is throwing some curves this spring. Currently, North Central Washington is experiencing below normal temperatures, and dry-land wheat farmers on the Waterville Plateau are enjoying both cooler temperatures, and above average rainfall this year.

Greg Koch weather forecaster for the National Weather Service in Spokane, says it is not our imagination that this spring is unusually chilly. "The spring of 2022 has been the 7th coolest on record at 49.7 degrees. The coolest spring (March through May) was in 1955 at 46.3 degrees."

Crop conditions look above average for this time of year in wheat country.

Koch, says cooler and wetter weather impacts those in agriculture differently. "The periods of wetness have been very good for our dry-land wheat farmers," he said. "However, the cool temps may have impacted some of our orchard farmers with cherries, and apple blossoms."

Contrasting the cool wet spring of 2022, June of 2021 was recording a sizzling 115 at the same time.