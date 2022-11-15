Wenatchee Bible Study Leader Faces 9 Charges In Rape Case

A 69-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting two younger men at a Wenatchee home where he conducted bible study classes now faces nine charges.

Michael Edward Wilson was arrested last Tuesday on 2nd and 3rd Degree Rape charges, but was charged Monday with nine crimes including four counts of forcible rape and three for assault.

Wilson is accused of sexually assaulted a 22-year-old man last year and the previous year, and a 24-year-old man last year.

Detectives say the men knew Wilson through bible studies held at his residence on Burchvale Road.

Wilson has been in the Chelan County Jail with a $1 million bail, and is now scheduled to appear in Chelan County Superior Court next Monday for arraignment and trial setting.

His charges include Rape in the Second Degree, 2 counts of Attempted Rape in the Second Degree, Assault in the fourth Degree - Sexual Motivation, Indecent Liberties, Rape in the Third Degree, Assault in the Fourth Degree - Sexual Motivation, Voyeurism in the First Degree and Assault in the Second Degree.