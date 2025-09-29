Meet Josidana, The Loving Tortie Ready For A New Home
The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) Pet of the Week is Josidana.
She is a beautiful 10-year-old tortoiseshell kitty with a quiet heart and a gentle soul. She’s a bit on the shy side, preferring calm spaces and slow introductions.Once she feels safe, she will blossom into a loving and loyal companion.
Josidana previously lived with another cat and may do well with a calm feline friend who respects her space. Josidana recently had a dental, and she's feeling much better and ready to enjoy life with a clean bill of health and a comfy place to call home.
If you are interested in Josidana or any of the other cats awaiting a loving home, stop by the WVHS shelter.
JOSIDANA
- Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 10 Years Old
- Sex: Female
- Animal ID: A0059270689
Stop by and meet Josidana at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. Hours: 12:30pm - 5:30pm daily. On Wednesdays by appointment.
Josidana is not the only cat available for adoption; here is a gallery of all adoptable cats at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Shelter.
