The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) Pet of the Week is Josidana.

She is a beautiful 10-year-old tortoiseshell kitty with a quiet heart and a gentle soul. She’s a bit on the shy side, preferring calm spaces and slow introductions.Once she feels safe, she will blossom into a loving and loyal companion.

Josidana previously lived with another cat and may do well with a calm feline friend who respects her space. Josidana recently had a dental, and she's feeling much better and ready to enjoy life with a clean bill of health and a comfy place to call home.

Get our free mobile app

If you are interested in Josidana or any of the other cats awaiting a loving home, stop by the WVHS shelter.

JOSIDANA

Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 10 Years Old

Sex: Female

Animal ID: A0059270689

Josidana/ Image: WVHS Josidana/ Image: WVHS loading...

Stop by and meet Josidana at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. Hours: 12:30pm - 5:30pm daily. On Wednesdays by appointment.

Josidana is not the only cat available for adoption; here is a gallery of all adoptable cats at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Shelter.

Wenatchee Humane Society Fundraiser Gala is Saturday, October 25th at the Wenatchee Convention Center. LEARN MORE and get ticket information.

Wenatchee Humane Society Wenatchee Humane Society loading...