The annual Battle of the Bridge football game between Wenatchee and Eastmont High School has been rescheduled for Saturday night October 5th at 6pm in the Apple Bowl.

The Battle of the Bridge is the traditional "Big Game" in the Wenatchee Valley and draws hundreds of faithful Wenatchee Panther and Eastmont Wildcat fans.

The game was originally on the calendar Friday, October 4th but was moved as the result of a shortage of game officials.

A news release addressing the resceduled date said the shortage of game officials has become a growing concern for high school athletic programs and has made it increasingly difficult to staff games.

Wenatchee High School Athletic Director Eric Anderson noted, "We understand the disappointment fans might feel with this change. However, we are grateful to Eastmont for their willingness to work with us to find a solution that allows us to play this important game. We also want to take this opportunity to remind fans of the critical importance of treating officials with respect. Without officials, we would not be able to have these games, and their dedication and commitment to our student-athletes should be commended."

Get our free mobile app

“After considering all the factors affecting this game, rescheduling the date to ensure we have the best available officials was a key decision,” said Eastmont High School Athletic Director Russ Waterman. “Collaborating with the officiating community and the neighboring schools, who have also made adjustments this season, was another important factor. Both Eastmont and Wenatchee recognize that this change may disrupt previously scheduled family plans, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Tickets for the rescheduled game will be available on Gofan.co.

Anyone interested in becoming high school game official should contact Mike Penning at mike@evergreenacc.com for more information.