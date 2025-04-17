Wenatchee High School Forum to Meet Athletic Director Candidates

Wenatchee School District invites the community to a forum to meet the three finalists for the Wenatchee High School Athletic & Activities Director position.

Attendees have an opportunity to hear from each candidate and provide feedback to the district. The finalist names will be announced at the start of the forum.

The Athletic & Activities Director position will transition from part-time to full-time. The position became available after current AD and Wenatchee High School Principal Eric Anderson took on a new role in a district cabinet-level position. The district is also in the process of identifying a new principal for Wenatchee High School.

The forum takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 24, in the Wenatchee High School Commons.