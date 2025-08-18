Friends of Wenatchee Library Summer Book Sale

Friends of Wenatchee Library Summer Book Sale

Photo Credit: Canva and Friends of the Library

The Friends of the Wenatchee Library are hosting their Summer Book Sale on Saturday, August 23rd, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Wenatchee Public Library.

Shoppers can browse a wide selection of gently used books for all ages, with all proceeds going to support library programs.

