Friends of Wenatchee Library Summer Book Sale
The Friends of the Wenatchee Library are hosting their Summer Book Sale on Saturday, August 23rd, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Wenatchee Public Library.
Shoppers can browse a wide selection of gently used books for all ages, with all proceeds going to support library programs.
