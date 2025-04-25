The City of Wenatchee's "MegaKittrick" project has been recognized by the American Public Works Association. (APWA)

The complex series of improvements earned the "Project of the Year Award" for achievements in the management, administration, and implementation of public works projects and the collaboration needed to complete public works projects.

Formally known as the "McKittrick St - North Wenatchee Avenue to BNSF Project," the work was designed to improve safety, stimulate regional economic growth, and set the stage for a future gateway to the Columbia River waterfront.

Tom Wachholder, City Public Works Director said he was excited the project was recognized with the APWA award.

"It was a successful consolidation of three separate federal projects so they were tied together an delivered as one project which in and of itself, is a heavy lift"

In a news release, Wachholder says the effort was distinguished by the partnership and collaborative efforts of the contractor, the construction management team, and city staff.

Key components included a new traffic signal, pedestrian and median improvements, u-turn clearance and preliminary construction for a future railway underpass.

"That North Wenatchee Avenue corridor sees just over 40,000 vehicles a day so there's a safety component there. The property access was challenging and overcame that. I know the team did a great job coordinating with property owners and kept access open the best they could during construction" -- Tom Wachholder

Challenges included COVID-19 impacts and cost escalations, evolving guidelines like the Build America Buy America Infrastructure Law, deep sewer trench installation between businesses, historic infrastructure, contaminated soils, third party utility relocations, and supply chain disruptions.

The City of Wenatchee's "MegaKittrick" project was selected as the winner in the Transportation Small Agency $5 Million to $25 Million category.