A suspect who stabbed a man in Wenatchee Thursday morning is still on the loose.

Wenatchee Police Department said the 47-year-old man sustained stab wounds in the back during an altercation at approximately 9:50 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Wenatche Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the victim with non-life threatening stab wound injuries.

The suspect fled the area before officers arrived and has not been located. Police reportedly did not find the knife, so they presume he is still armed.

Mission View Elementary went into a lockdown where students went inside with exterior doors locked as a precaution. The lockdown ended when law enforcement confirmed the threat ended.

The cause of the altercation is under investigation and police have not named a suspect at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wenatchee Police Department.