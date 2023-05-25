Wenatchee Pride Signs Vandalized Twice in One Week

Board members of Wenatchee Pride report that their Pride banner was vandalized twice in the past week.

On Tuesday morning, Wenatchee Pride board members discovered that one of their Pride Festival banners in front of the Carnegie Building in Wenatchee was vandalized for a second time this week.

“We wish there was a world where queer people didn’t have to live in communities where people try to destroy our Pride Festival banners and then tell us we’re indoctrinating their children,” Wenatchee Pride wrote to social media.

Nearly 30 community members testified against book banning during a Wenatchee School Board meeting Tuesday night.

“We don’t believe that it’s a coincidence that our banner was cut in half on the same day that community members are planning a coordinated attack on queer literature at the Wenatchee School Board Meeting. Or that both of these are existing in the same world where there are more anti-LGBTQIA2S+ bills and laws being passed than ever before, and increasing anti-queer demonstrations across the country.”

Following this year’s legislative session, approximately 45 anti-LGBTQIA2S+ bills were signed into law across the country.

Another vandalism incident occurred just blocks away from the torn sign, after the Beit Aveinu Messianic Synagogue was found with two red swastikas painted on their door.

The Wenatchee Police Department is calling the synagogue incident a hate crime.

Wenatchee Pride later shared a photo of their new sign in the same spot.

Wenatchee Pride is asking LGBTQIA2S+ allies to continue support them and said they are sending love and support to those in the LGBTQIA2S+ community.

“To the queer community…. We see you. We love you. We got you.,” wrote Wenatchee Pride.

Wenatchee Pride will be holding their Pride Festival on Saturday, June 3rd, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Memorial Park on 2 S. Chelan Ave, Wenatchee.