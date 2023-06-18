Wenatchee Schools To Hold Public Meeting Over Land Sale To County

The Wenatchee School Board is holding a public hearing over the district's plan to sell about a half-acre vacant lot to Chelan County.

A release from the district says the county would use the site for a water quality facility to handle stormwater runoff that empties into Squilchuck Creek.

The land is located at the corner of South Wenatchee Avenue and Terminal Avenue, adjacent to the Mission View Elementary School campus.

The public meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 5:30 PM at the District Office, 235 Sunset Ave, Wenatchee.

The Board will hear evidence and public comments for and against the proposed land sale during the special meeting.

The board is expected to take action following the hearing at their regular meeting which begins at 6:00 PM.

Anyone can appear virtually or in person at the hearing to offer comments. A public comment form must be completed before the meeting.

The form can be found here.