Wenatchee Valley, Chelan, Manson Under Red Flag Warning

There's high fire danger today in one specific area of North Central Washington.

"Our zone called the Central Washington Foothills of the Cascades," said meteorologist Valerie Thaler with the National Weather Service. "So that includes the Wenatchee River Valley from Wenatchee up towards Leavenworth, and then over to Entiat, and then Chelan and Manson."

There's a Red Flag Warning for Wenatchee and the surrounding foothills.

The warning means there are critical fire weather conditions, which include strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures. Winds will be 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. Humidity will be in the range of 10-20 percent, and temperatures will hover in the mid-90s.

Other areas around North Central Washington are less likely to see wildfires. The highest fire danger is mostly isolated to portions of Chelan County.

The Red Flag Warning is from 2-8 pm today.