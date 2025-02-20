The Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra's (WVSO) concert season continues on Saturday night, Feb. 22nd at Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee.

Music Director and Conductor Nik Caoile has selected a program that explores the musical properties of water.

The Water Works concert is comprised of several pieces including Become River, written by Alaska composer John Luther Adams. It is described as an aural landscape that captures the essence of cascading water from high to low pitches.

The concert continues with Respighi's Fountains of Rome which is a musical tour of the city's famed water sculptures.

Vysehrad, (the High Castle) is inspired by the longest river in the Czech Republic.

Wenatchee Valley College professor of music Juel Iwaasa will premiere a new composition featuring guest soloists Hoi Ting Davidson and Charles Dunlap, violins; QAustin Simmons, viola and Jenaesha Iwaasa, cello.

The concert begins at 7pm on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Numerica Performing Arts Center.

Caolie will host a talk and Q&A session before the performance at 6pm

Tickets are available at WenatcheeSymphony.com Those unable to attend in person can also purchase a link to the live streamed performance.

Caoile says he is trying to make symphony performances approachable to a broader audience by presenting the music of living composers along with exposing the audience to the classics. The '24-25 concert season is themed "Hear & Now"

"I think the symphony orchestra as a rule is a very diverse and versatile instrument through which we can do many different styles. We've done independent rock 'n roll, we've done animated features, movie soundtracks, musicals" Nik Caoile--Conductor and Music Director WVSO

The 2024-25 WVSO season "Hear & Now" continues on April 12th and 13th with two performance at Wenatchee High School auditorium. Concert IV: Wheel of Fortune, with the classic Carmina Burana. The program will feature operatic vocalists, two choirs, and the full symphony orchestra. The Columbia Chorale, soprano Allison Pohl, tenor Jason Wickson, and baritone José Rubio are joining the production. Ticket information