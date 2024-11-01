The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is taking comment on some proposed public land acquisitions in Douglas and Okanogan County. WDFW has identified land acquisitions it believes could contribute to fish and wildlife conservation and public access.

There are 20 proposals that cover about 13,750 acres. Parcels in Asotin, Benton, Jefferson, Kitsap, Kittitas, Klickitat, Pacific, and Thurston counties are also under consideration, according to a WDFW news release.

The proposal concepts are currently under review through the Department’s annual Lands 20/20: A Vision for the Future process, which launched in 2005. The review includes species and habitat management plans, regional conservation initiatives, community perspectives, and local outdoor recreation opportunities.

Get our free mobile app

“Public land provides significant benefits to both wildlife and human populations of Washington,” said Cynthia Wilkerson, WDFW lands division manager. “The properties being considered hold the potential to provide fish, wildlife, and habitat conservation while also supporting increased outdoor recreational opportunities.”

Potential Douglas and Okanogan County purchases:

The West Foster project could add about 5,100 acres to the West Foster Creek Unit of the Sagebrush Flat Wildlife Area in Douglas County, protecting state-endangered Columbian sharp-tailed grouse and state-threatened greater sage grouse. The property would also provide big- and small-game hunting and wildlife viewing opportunities.

project could add about 5,100 acres to the West Foster Creek Unit of the Sagebrush Flat Wildlife Area in Douglas County, protecting state-endangered Columbian sharp-tailed grouse and state-threatened greater sage grouse. The property would also provide big- and small-game hunting and wildlife viewing opportunities. The Ellemeham Mountain project could add 108 acres to the Ellemeham Unit of the Scotch Creek Wildlife Area in Okanogan County. The high-quality habitat provides protection for a variety of species and supports working lands with a grazing lease as well as creating landscape connectivity. Recreation opportunities include hunting and wildlife viewing.

WDFW is accepting comments on the proposed acquisitions via email to lands@dfw.wa.gov through Nov. 27, 2024. Written public comment can also be sent to:

Wildlife Program

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife

PO Box 43200

Olympia, WA 98504

LEARN MORE

More information about the proposed land acquisitions is available on WDFW’s land acquisitions webpage.

The possible acquisitions are on the agenda of the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission’s meetings Dec. 12th - 14th in Cle Elum. The Commission’s Habitat Committee will hold a special virtual meeting on Nov. 5th to discuss this year’s Lands 20/20 portfolio. More information on upcoming meetings is available on the Commission webpage.

After the public review and final approval by the WDFW Director, the Department would look for grant funding to make any acquisitions.