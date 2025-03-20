Congresswoman Kim Schrier introduces bipartisan legislation tackling a more efficient approval proccess for livestock feed additives.

Rep. Schrier introduced the "Innovative Feed Enhancement and Economic Development Act" Tuesday.

Get our free mobile app

"Our farmers, ranchers, and dairymen are essential to our nation's economy and well-being, and they rely on innovative products like new feed additives to help keep their animals healthy and businesses productive," Rep. Schrier said. "Some additives even reduce methane emissions from cows and can have an outsized impact on reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This legislation makes much-needed updates to the FDA's regulatory process that will improve animal health, reduce emissions, support American farms, and give the U.S. farmers parity with foreign/international producers."

The Innovative FEED Act would create a new regulatory pathway for "zootechnical animal food substances," defining them as substances acting within the gastrointestinal tract of animals to lower foodborne pathogens.

zootechnical animal food substances are additives, but not drugs, aiding an animals digestion and alters their gut microbiome.

It would also clarify zootechnical animal food substances regulation within FDA's existing Food Additive Petition process for market approval rather than the New Animal Drug Application process.

The Act would also motivate innovators in feed products to give them tools to help nourish animals and support farmer profitability.

Rep. Schrier says feed additives are an important tool for American farmers, as they play a role in ensuring livestock health. She says additive technology has significantly increased in recent years. Meanwhile, the FDA regulatory process has not kept up with this innovation.