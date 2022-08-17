White River and Irving Peak Fires Burn 943 Acres Combined

The White River and Irving Peak fires have burned a combined 143 acres since Tuesday night, with a Red Flag Warning in place.

Abnormally warm weather conditions along with low humidity have resulted in unstable weather conditions

Lightning strikes within the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest caused the fires on August 12.

As of August 17, both fires have burned approximately 943 acres. The White River fire burned 796 acres and the Irving Peak fire 222 acres.

The fire is currently moving north and may move southeast along the ridge tops on Wednesday evening.

There are currently over 200 personnel assisting in wildfire efforts, along with five aircraft carriers air dropping water.

Fire crews have been dropping water downhill in order to protect homes and structures who may be within the direction of the fire if it moves south.

Crews also worked to prepare Little Wenatchee Road and Sears Creek Road and trying to keep roads open, they will be dropping water and bringing aircraft carriers to help moderate the fire.

Aircraft is not expected to extinguish the fire, only to hold the fire off long enough to establish long-term barriers around the fire. There is currently 0% containment on both fires.

Chelan County Sheriff's office has issued a Level 3 Evacuation for Sears Creek Road, White River Road is at a Level 2, and Little Wenatchee Road is at a Level 1.

Five homes near the Sears Creek area were recently evacuated.

The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest has issued a closure order for the White River Fire area and has asked the public to avoid Little Wenatchee and White River Road areas.

There are Stage 2 restrictions for the entire forest, with campfire restrictions still in place.

Recreationists on Lake Wenatchee are advised to stay towards the shore as crews scoop water out of Lake Wenatchee towards the center of the lake.

There will be a public meeting on August 18 at 7 p.m., held at the Plain Community Church on 12565 Chapel Drive, Leavenworth. They will also be streaming the meeting through Facebook Live.