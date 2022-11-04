White River and Minnow Ridge Fires May Be Buried Under Snow This Weekend

The wildfires that have plagued the North Central region for over three months may finally be extinguished in this weekend’s snow.

The White River and Minnow Ridge fires are located roughly 15 miles northwest of Plain.

The U.S. Forest Service for Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest shared that the 5,300-acre Minnow Ridge Fire already received two inches of snow Thursday.

The snow helped extinguish parts of the fire and minimized fire activity for this week.

Firefighters are optimistic that this weekend’s snowfall will finally extinguish the fires.

Road 6210 and nearby trails will remain closed due to hazardous geological features such as weakened trees, loose soil and rocks.