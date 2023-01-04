Winter Weather Advisory For Chelan County, Waterville Plateau

There's a Winter Weather Advisory in effect later today for Wenatchee, most of Chelan County and the Waterville Plateau.

The area is expected to receive 2-4 inches of snow.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Greg Koch says Wenatchee will likely get as much snow as locations at higher elevations because of the weather pattern.

"This is an unusual system," said Kock. "It's a deep low pressure system off the coast, so we're looking at a prolonged period of light easterly winds, which is a favorable wind direction for Wenatchee to get snow."

The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 4pm Wednesday until 8pm Thursday.

Heaviest accumulations will take place between midnight tonight and mid-morning Thursday.

Kock also says there'll be slippery driving conditions, especially Thursday morning.

"With low temperatures tonight in the mid 20's, climbing into the low 30's on Thursday, we're looking for snow to accumulate. potentially on the roadways, and especially on untreated roads, will have the potential to be slick and snow covered by tomorrow morning," Kock said.

The system will have a smaller impact on the Columbia Basin, where a light glaze of freezing rain will not stay long with temperatures reaching the upper 30's on Thursday.

Kock said additional rounds of snow heading into the region could bring fairly heavy accumulation totals to the Cascades and the Upper Wenatchee River Valley.

One round will arrive in the region Friday night into Saturday, which will likely be followed by another system early next week.

Those systems could produce wet accumulations down into the valley floors.