Woman Arrested After Police Say She Waved Gun From SUV In Ellensburg

A Kittitas County woman is behind bars after police say she brandished a firearm in public on Wednesday morning.

The Ellensburg Police Department says officers responded to reports of a woman who was waving a handgun from the window of an SUV in the 400 block of North Main Street in Ellensburg at around 9:15 a.m.

Several anecdotal reports on social media claimed the woman had drawn the weapon at a coffee shop before getting into the SUV and leaving.

Several streets in the vicinity were closed and nearby businesses and homes were placed on lockdown or evacuated as a precaution while law enforcement converged on the woman, 55-year-old Susan Lynn Walker of Cle Elum, who was taken into custody without incident at around 9:45 a.m. following a brief standoff with police.

Investigators say Walker's actions were related to a firearms complaint in Cle Elum earlier that morning when police responded to her residence but she had already left the scene.

Both the Cle Elum/Roslyn Police Department and Kittitas County Sheriff's Office assisted with the arrest and investigation.

Walker is currently being held in the Kittitas County Jail for investigation of assault.