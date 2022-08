The identity of a Moses Lake woman who died in a rollover crash last weekend in Douglas County is now known.

Troopers say 35-year-old Stephanie Starkweather died at the scene after driving off the roadway on SR 17 about 15 miles southeast of Mansfield Saturday night.

The say her car caught fire after it rolled several times while traveling down an embankment.

The state patrol is still investigating the crash.