Woman Vandalizes Grant County Courthouse in Order to Get Arrested

A young woman vandalized the Grant County Courthouse in order to get arrested Friday morning.

Around 1:45 a.m., 23-year-old Lorna Villanueva Ozuna arrived at the Grant County Courthouse to try and turn herself in for an outstanding misdemeanor bench warrant, but was turned away due to jail booking restrictions.

On their official social media page, Grant County Sheriff’s Office wrote that there are currently booking restrictions for misdemeanors due to the jail being at maximum inmate capacity and low staffing.

In response, Ozuna pulled the fire alarm, broke several windows, and smashed a glass door at the Grant County Courthouse.

Upon arrival, Ephrata Police and Grant County Sheriff’s Deputies found Ozuna a few blocks away from the scene.

Security footage confirmed that Ozuna was the perpetrator.

She was subsequently taken to Grant County Jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary, second-degree malicious mischief, and tampering with a fire alarm.