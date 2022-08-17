WPD Investigate the Murder of a Teen on Methow Street

The Wenatchee Police department is investigating the murder of 18-year-old Yair Flores after trying to revive the teen on the night of August 12.

Wenatchee Police responded to a cardiac call on the 1600 block of Methow Street, Wenatchee. They later learned that they were actually responding to a shooting upon arrival.

Officers applied chest seals and conducted CPR on Flores until Emergency Medical Service members arrived a few minutes later.

EMS were unable to revive the teen and they died from his gunshot wounds.

The incident remains under investigation. Flores’ family was notified of his death.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Donny Graves at (509) 888-4256 or via e-mail at dgraves@wenatcheewa.gov.