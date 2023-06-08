WVC Celebrating 100 Graduates In Bachelor’s Nursing Program

Wenatchee Valley College is reaching a milestone Friday in the number of students graduating in a nursing program.

The college is hosting a convocation ceremony and poster session for students earning their Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees.

The 14 graduating students will bring the program to 100 graduates since the first convocation ceremony in 2017.

The bachelor's degree is a step up for Registered Nurses, who achieve their standing with an associate’s degree.

The Bachelor of Science in Nursing is the preferred level of education for many nurse specialties in the medical community, according to Southern New Hampshire University.

The poster presentation for the graduating class will be at 1 p.m. on the first floor of the Mish ee twie building on the Wenatchee campus. The convocation will begin at 2 p.m. in the Jack and Edna Maguire Conference Center in Mish ee twie.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the graduation of our 100th BSN student," said Dr. Jenny Freese, director of WVC nursing programs. "This milestone represents the culmination of years of hard work, determination and a shared commitment to excellence. Our graduates are poised to make a significant impact in healthcare organizations, hospitals and communities in the region.”

Wenatchee Valley College will hold graduating ceremonies in Wenatchee on Friday, June 16th, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the Wenatchee Apple Bowl Stadium.

Ceremonies for the Omak campus will take place Saturday, June 17th, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Omak Performing Arts Center.

"The achievements of our graduates are a testament to the unwavering support, guidance and mentorship they received throughout their educational journey," Freese said.