Xmas in Cashmere Comes Early on Saturday

The City of Cashmere held their annual “Xmas in Cashmere” event in downtown Cashmere Saturday.

Cottage Avenue was closed off to traffic while families huddled by the fire, got free pizza and hot cocoa, and met with Santa Clause.

Photo by Terra Sokol. Free Pizza from That Pizza Place Photo by Terra Sokol.

Families could enjoy shopping at all of Cashmere’s local businesses, go through the winter-themed obstacle course, and make arts and crafts with Cashmere Public Library.

Photo by Terra Sokol. Cashmere Library makes tiny wreaths during arts and crafts. Photo by Terra Sokol.

Photo by Terra Sokol. Christmas tree in Cashmere. Photo by Terra Sokol.

Volunteers dressed up as beloved holiday characters such as Buddy the Elf, the nutcracker, or as reindeer.

The brand new Cashmere Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rachel Lippert says Cashmere is the place to be for the holidays.

“We're really excited,” Lippert said. “Xmas in Cashmere is for all the families and for all the kids and for supporting local shops on Saturday.”

Santa Clause made an entrance on the official City of Cashmere Fire Truck, preceded by a drumline rally from Cashmere High School’s Marching Band.

Festivities concluded with Santa Clause holding a story-time session for all the children.