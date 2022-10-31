12 Tribes Casinos Now Offering Sports Betting

Sports betting is now a local option for residents in North Central Washington.

The 12 Tribes Colville Casinos officially launched sports betting kiosks at their three locations in Lake Chelan, Omak, and Coulee Dam Monday.

Spokesperson May Askins-Huber with 12 Tribes Colville Casinos says they've been working to make sports betting a reality for an extended time.

"We have been personally working on this for, I believe we did the math, it was about two years now," said Askins-Huber. "Pretty much as soon as this became available in Washington State, we had our team working on this.

Sports betting is available for many popular sports, including football, baseball, and soccer, with a minimum bet of five dollars at the three casinos.

The sports betting operations, known as 12 Sports Book, are being launched in partnership with Las Vegas based gaming company IGT.

“The 12 Sports Book is an exciting step for our team. We have been working towards this for a long time now, and are all looking forward to celebrating our hard work with our patrons,” says Kary Nichols, CEO of 12 Tribes Colville Casinos.

The 12 Tribes Colville Casinos are giving away cash, prizes, and signed sports memorabilia to celebrate the new option.

Visitors who place a bet by Friday will earn one entry ticket for each bet they place.

There are some betting restrictions, notably a ban on wagering on any athletic event involving a Washington college team.

Also, Sports wagering may not be conducted on any minor league sport.

Sports wagers made as agents or proxies for others is prohibited.

For additional details, visit the Players Advantage Club.

The 12 Sports Book kiosks are located on the casino floor and available 24 hours a day.

More details and House Rules are available here.