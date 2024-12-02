12-Year-Old Boy Arrested In Moses Lake After Allegedly Driving Stolen Car From Issaquah

A 12-year-old boy is in custody after police say he stole his grandfather's car and drove it over 160 miles from Issaquah to Grant County last Wednesday.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it was notified by the Issaquah Police Department that the boy had reportedly stolen the vehicle and was possibly heading to Moses Lake.

Deputies spotted the vehicle parked in the 900 block of Lowry Street in the Larson Community later that day.

When deputies attempted to contact the juvenile driver, he fled and led them on a short pursuit that ended near Randolph Road and State Route 17 when a deputy applied a PIT maneuver.

The boy was arrested and is now being lodged in the Chelan County Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and felony eluding.

No injuries were reported and damage to both vehicles involved was minor.