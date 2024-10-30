A 16-year-old Ephrata girl has been missing since Monday, according to the city's police department.

Dianna Sharpnack was last seen exiting Ephrata High School. At the time she was reportedly wearing pink spectacles and a gray sweater embroidered with the Spiderman logo. She was hauling her belongings in a gray Northface backpack.

The black-haired, brown-eyed Sharpnack stands five feet two inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

The photograph currently circulating of Sharpnack shows her with dyed-pink hair. That photo is deceptive, police say. She has since returned to black, her natural hair color.

Authorities have reason to suspect she may be in the Spokane area.

Anyone with information on Sharpnack's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Ephrata PD: 509-754-2491. Case #: 24EP4042.