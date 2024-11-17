The Moses Lake Police Department is trumpeting what it calls a "huge success."

Working in concert with Othello PD, authorities in Moses Lake undertook a three-day (Nov. 13-15) human trafficking sting. The result - 19 misdemeanor arrests - was optimal, says Capt. Jeff Sursely; significant dents were made in both supply and demand. The arrestees range in age from 27 to 71.

Similar operations are planned for 2025.

Under Washington law, prostitution is a misdemeanor punishable by not more than 90 days in jail. Steep fines - up to $1,000 - are sometimes leveled too.

Patronizing a prostitute carries identical legal risks in Washington, but infinitely less risk of bodily harm. Physical and sexual violence - to say nothing of emotional abuse - are rampant in sex work.

Dec. 17 is the International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers, which started over 20 years ago as a vigil for slain Seattle women.