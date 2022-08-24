28-Year-Old Man Reportedly Shot in East Wenatchee

East Wenatchee police are reportedly investigating a shooting that left a man injured last evening at about 6:30.

Officers were sent to a residence in the 200 block of N. Georgia Avenue for a report of a man with heavy bleeding to his arm.

The 28-year-old man did not tell police or medics how he was injured and refused transportation to a hospital.

i FIBER ONE reports the man was taken by a friend to a hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound.

There are no further details at this point. This is a developing story.