One in Custody Following Drive-By Shooting in Moses Lake

One man is in custody as Moses Lake Police continue their investigation into an apparent drive-by shooting Sunday night.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired on State Route 17 near its intersection with Interstate 90 just south of East Kittleson Road at around 8:20.

“When officers arrived, they found an uninvolved vehicle that had been struck by gunfire,” says Police Capt. Mike Williams. “They also located shell casings in the roadway from at least three different firearms.”

Investigators believe gunfire was exchanged by the occupants of at least two vehicles.

When one of those vehicles ran a red light at a photo-enforced intersection, police used the plate information captured by surveillance to locate a suspect.

“Through the investigation, officers were able to identify one of the vehicles involved," said Williams "They were able to track it down and found evidence that vehicle had been struck by gunfire.”

Eighteen-year-old Mario A. Mancilla was arrested on charges of drive-by shooting,

He is currently being held in the Grant County Jail.

Police continue their investigation and say more arrests are likely.