3 Dead from Quincy Crash

A crash on the 12000 block of Rd. Q, just 1.5 miles north of Quincy, left three passengers dead. Grant County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Joey Kriete suspects that speed and alcohol may have played a factor.

The car began to lose control after turning on a curve on the left roadway, which ejected four of the total five passengers within the vehicle. The car rolled multiple times.

Two passengers were transported to the Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Details on their condition are unknown at this time.