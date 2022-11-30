3 Semi and 1 Bus Collide and Block I-90 Westbound

Three semi trucks and a bus all going westbound on I-90 collided with each other, temporarily blocking the roadway Wednesday morning.

At 9:22 a.m., 64-year-old Kevin Rise was driving a semi truck that slammed into the back of a second semi truck at MP 73.

Due to the first collision, the 50-year-old driver of the second truck crashed into a third semi truck parked on the side of the road.

A 58-year-old semi truck driver was outside of the third semi truck involved, and was struck by his own truck, which then collided into a parked bus.

The third semi truck driver was taken to Kittitas Valley Healthcare for his injuries. He was also the only driver injured.

Washington State Patrol charged Rise with following the second truck too closely in traffic.

I-90 westbound was closed for over three hours due to this complex collision.