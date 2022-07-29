30-minute Delays for Stevens Pass Summit Road Paving Projects

Drivers going through Stevens Pass have a high likelihood of passing two work zones starting Monday, as road crews try to catch up after extreme heat.

WSDOT will be closing lanes for construction crews, along with an intermittent flagger-controlled traffic near the summit, starting on August 1 at 6 a.m.

Maintenance crews will also be doing some pavement repair in spots throughout US-2 over the Stevens Pass area.

Drivers should prepare for 30-minute delays where contractors are paving over the summit.

There will also be road work on US-97 from the Liberty area to Ingles Creek Road for a guardrail and Jersey barrier repair project across the links of Blewett pass.

Blewett Pass construction work will last from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday with flagger-controlled traffic.