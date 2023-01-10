Wenatchee Valley Visitor Center looking to draw more business and tourism in 2023

With the pandemic mandates behind us, the Wenatchee Valley Visitor Center is filling up its 2023 calendar.

Ashley Sinner, director of Visit Wenatchee, says they're looking to bring more tourism and business to the area.

"We help answer visitor questions from people traveling and wanting to know resources and promote the hotels and keep in touch with them"

Sinner says one of the big draws is the center's tasting room, the only one of its kind in the state.

"But we also of course have had a booming cider industry too so in addition to the wine, we get to share the great cider that our region is known for because of the apple orchards that we have here" Sinner added.

Sinner noted that some of the wineries in the region don't have tasting rooms or they're only open part of the year, so the visitor center is a great opportunity to showcase some of their wines and ciders.

Sinner also talked about the popular "Rails and Ales" at Mission Ridge which is already on tap on the events calendar for March 10th.

"A little bit later than expected. Normally people remember it in February, but with the night skiing up in Mission Ridge, we had to push it back so that they had to capacity to bring down the snow and put on that big event for us"

If you would like to book an event, go to www.visitwenatchee.org.

The Visitor Center is part of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce.