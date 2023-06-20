New Website To Collect Public Thoughts On Regional Sports Complex

A consulting firm involved in a feasibility study on a regional sports complex for Chelan and Douglas counties is asking the public to take an online survey.

A new website allows people to take part in a "social pinpoint” forum where they can comment on current sports facilities and post suggestions on an “idea wall”.

The online survey is part of phase 1 of the feasibility study, and will continue through September.

The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is conducting the study to determine the potential interest of building a regional sports complex in the area.

Consulting firm BerryDunn was hired to work on the study. BerryDunn will present its findings to the public after completing all phases of an analysis which includes existing facility conditions, market analysis, economic impact, and facility options, programs, and capital costs.

So far in June, BerryDunn has held several stakeholder interviews, focus groups, and two community open houses to collect information on community needs and ideas for a future regional sports complex.

East Wenatchee Mayor and Regional Sportsplex Committee chair Jerrilea Crawford is impressed with public interest in the process.

“Around 200 people attended one of these opportunities to provide feedback on a regional sportsplex," said Crawford. "It was great to see so many diverse interests from court sports like tennis to basketball, field sports such as soccer and futsal, and water sports and activities like competitive swimming and therapy aquatics. Our communities are passionate about sports!”

The online survey can be found here and here.