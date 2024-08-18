The Yaksum Fire now stands at about 60 acres.

Initial reports of the fire emerged just before 9:45 p.m. local time on Saturday. Per the Washington State Fire Wire, crews were dispatched to a location east of the 2290 block of Mission Creek Rd.

A Level 1 fire advisory subsequently went into effect.

The affected area, according to Chelan County Emergency Management, is Yaksum Canyon and Mission Creek Rd. south of Binder.

Saturday night was hectic, uncommonly so, for local crews. Over a dozen fires and related incidents - most of them very small - were reported. This is being attributed to lightning.

We are awaiting comment from Fire District 6 Chief Andy Lee.

In the meantime, please consult the Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook page for updates.