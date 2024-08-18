60-Acre Yaksum Fire Emerges in Cashmere

60-Acre Yaksum Fire Emerges in Cashmere

Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority

The Yaksum Fire now stands at about 60 acres.

Initial reports of the fire emerged just before 9:45 p.m. local time on Saturday. Per the Washington State Fire Wire, crews were dispatched to a location east of the 2290 block of Mission Creek Rd.

A Level 1 fire advisory subsequently went into effect.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

The affected area, according to Chelan County Emergency Management, is Yaksum Canyon and Mission Creek Rd. south of Binder.

Saturday night was hectic, uncommonly so, for local crews. Over a dozen fires and related incidents - most of them very small - were reported. This is being attributed to lightning.

We are awaiting comment from Fire District 6 Chief Andy Lee.

In the meantime, please consult the Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook page for updates.

Wyoming Fire Crews Battle Wildfires

Fires popped up in the Bighorn and Bridger-Teton National Forest along with Campbell County in Sep. 2021.
Filed Under: cashmere, Chelan County, chelan county emergency management, Fire District 6, Yaksum Fire
Categories: KPQ News, Local News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ