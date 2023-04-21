$75k Bail Set for Wenatchee Hit and Run Suspect

A man suspected of a hit and run in Wenatchee on Friday has been identified, with bail set at $75,000 Friday.

On April 14, Columbia River Drug Task Force was looking for 30-year-old Gustavo Banuelos-Gonzalez, who was suspected of stealing a gray 2000 Nissan Sentra.

Investigators were initially looking for Banuelos-Gonzalez for stealing a motorcycle in East Wenatchee a few days prior to the hit and run.

According to court documents, Banuelos-Gonzalez also had active warrants against him for resisting arrest, obstruction, and criminal trespassing.

When he was spotted in an alleyway on Chelan Avenue, the suspect was initially compliant but decided to drive away from the scene.

During the pursuit, a female passenger inside the Sentra tried getting out of the car and her leg was run over in the process. The passenger was taken to Central Washington Hospital with minor injuries to her leg.

After two failed attempts to flag him down, officers stopped pursuing the Sentra.

Banuelos-Gonzalez ended up crashing into a parked blue SUV near Colonial Vista before fleeing on foot.

Officers finally apprehended Banuelos-Gonzalez after finding him on the 800 block of Cascade Street.

Banuelos-Gonzalez is facing multiple charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude a police vehicle, felony hit and run, second-degree assault, driving under the influence, and resisting arrest.

Prosecutors initially wanted to set bail at $100,000, while the defense suggested bail be set at $25,000.

Chelan County Superior Court Judge Robert E. Jourdan decided to set bail at $75,000, noting concern for community safety and the defendant interfering with the administration of justice.

Charges are to be filed by April 25 at 5 p.m.