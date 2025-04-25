Accused Child Molester Pleads To Lesser Charges After His Son Backs Out As Witness

A Lincoln County man has pled guilty to reduced charges in connection to a child molestation case after his own son withdrew as a witness.

The Lincoln County Record-Times says 72-year-old Kenneth Burda of Almira had been facing charges of first- and fourth-degree child molestation, and two counts of first-degree rape of a child, but instead agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge of fourth-degree assault with domestic violence and sexual motivation.

The reduced charges were offered by prosecutors after Burda's son, who is also the father of the victim and the prosecution's only witness in the case, rescinded his witness statement.

The court could still potentially extend a five-year no contact order against Burda, who will not face felony charges and could also still withdraw his guilty plea.

Burda is scheduled to be sentenced in Lincoln County District Court on May 1 when he could receive up to 364 days in jail and a $500 fine.