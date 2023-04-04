East Wenatchee Man To Be Sentenced For Child Molestation

A 70-year-old East Wenatchee man will be sentenced later this month after pleading guilty this week to 1st Degree Child Molestation.

Robert Black admitted to sexually molesting a family member who was 10 years old at the time of the crime in April of 2017.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrested Black after the child was interviewed last year.

The child's parents notified deputies of the incident beforehand.

Prosecutors have agreed to allow Black to be considered for Washington's Special Sexual Offender Sentencing Alternative, in which he would serve all or part of his sentence out of custody while being treated for sexual deviancy.

The Department of Corrections will conduct a presentence investigation and risk assessment of Black.

His standard sentence range would be from 4 years, three months to five years, eight months if he's not given the special sentence.

Black will remain in custody until he's sentenced in Douglas County Superior Court, with a court date set for April 28.