Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help in Fatal Hit & Run Investigation

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in their investigation of a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred near Othello last Friday.

The sheriff’s office says 59-year-old Artemio Cortez was struck from behind while riding a bicycle northbound on South Taylor Road.

Cortez was discovered deceased at the scene by deputies.

Few other details have been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.