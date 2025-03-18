Adams County Sheriff’s Spring Safety Message

A tractor fire occurred in Othello Saturday.

Adams County Sheriff's Office says it happened in a field in the 2800 block of W Gillis Rd. The office adds the cause is unclear.

The Sheriff's Office issues a safety alert urging residents to focus on accident prevention and equipment maintenance.

They say it's important to inspect machinery, which includes checking tractors, planters, sprayers, and other equipment for repairs. Also check for worn belts, hydraulic leaks, and proper tire inflation.

Adams County Sherriff's Office also says to ensure all lights, brakes, and backup alarms are functioning properly and verify hydraulic hoses and attachments are in good condition and secure.

When operating a tractor or farm equipment on or near a roadway, using proper lighting, slow-moving vehicle signs, and escort vehicles is important.

They also add fatigue is a major risk during long hours in the field - staying hydrated and taking regular breaks can keep you alert. You should also make sure you go over these procedures with workers and family members.

As always, check your surroundings before moving machinery and especially look for children and bystanders.

Sheriff Dale Wagner says a safe season is a productive season, and he thanks agriculture workers for their dedication to keep the community strong.

The National Agriculture Safety Database says tractor overturns are the leading cause of death on farms with an average of 130 deaths per year nationwide. In 2019, the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries reported 63 agriculture-related deaths, most commonly in vehicle accidents on or around roadways.