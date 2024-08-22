The race for Douglas County Commission District 2 is set. Paula Lamana will advance to the November General Election against Randy Agnew after a determination that the n margin between Lamana and third place finisher Katie Shafer did not fall within the requirements for a recount as originally thought

Douglas County Auditor Thad Duvall got the clarification through the Secretary of State's office while checking whether a recount was required in both the County Commission and 7th Legislative District 1 race where Soo Ing-Moody edged out Teagan Levine by just under 1 percent and will face Andew Engell this fall.

"They were calculating it differently than we were here and we applied the same calculation to the commissioner race and it is also not in recount territory" Duvall said.

Paula Lamana's final tally was just under two points over Shafer.

