All Night Search and Rescue for Lost Bikers Near Lake Wenatchee

Two motorcyclists from out of town spent the night in Lake Wenatchee after getting lost on the night of August 22.

Around 8 p.m., Chelan County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Edmonds that two bikers were lost near the Goose Creek area around Lake Wenatchee.

Their Search and Rescue team was able to send volunteers around 11 p.m. and finally reached the bikers by 3 a.m.

The bikers were transported out of the area by 7 a.m.

Chelan County Chief Chris Foreman said the bikers were not seriously injured, just lost.