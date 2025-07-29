Chelan County Search and Rescue saved nine hikers from the Enchantments over the weekend.

Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison said search crews responded to a report of a sick 15-year-old girl near Colchuck Lake and assisted her off the trail.

Sunday, the Sheriff's Office received a report a 47-year-old Florida man experienced a significant medical issue in the area of Aasgard Pass. Crews requested a helicopter with a hoist, and the U.S. Army Yakima Medivac unit responded. The helicopter hoisted the hiker and took him to Yakima Memorial Hospital.

In addition to these rescues, the Sheriff's Office also handled seven other calls over the weekend. Sheriff Morrison reminds the public to properly prepare for hikes.