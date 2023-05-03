An Apple Blossom Pastime: Classy Chassis Starts Friday

Organizers are gearing up for an Apple Blossom favorite in East Wenatchee.

The Classy Chassis Parade and Car Show starts Friday Night (5/5) with the parade along Valley Mall Parkway.

"That starts at 6pm at the corner of Grant Road and North Georgia. So, if you sit below Georgia, you will be able to view the parade all the way down to Grant Road and Valley Mall Parkway and the parade turns on the Valley Mall Parkway and it goes all the way out until it connects to the Sunset Highway." Event Director Trina Elmes said.

Following the parade is the Dancing in the Street event plus Stony River Band at Gateway Park.

"Clearwater (Saloon and Casino) is sponsoring the event and they will also have a beer garden and do a barbecue inside the beer garden," Elmes said. "And then we'll also have a couple of other food vendors and a small Show and Shine in the road so the road will be closed down so people can walk around and hang out and dance."

If you want an up close and personal view of the classic cars, they will be on display from 12-4 Saturday (5/6) at Eastmont Community Park with an awards ceremony to follow.

"Most of them are classic cars but we do actually have a range, so they go all the way up to new cars. We'll have some newer like muscle cars that are just really fun to look at and very unique and unusual. We'll have a little bit of everything." Elmes said.

Other fun things to do and see include a "Car Smash" for people who want to take whacks at a P-T Cruiser with a sledgehammer for 60 seconds. Proceeds will help the East Wenatchee Rotary.

Also, Lightning McQueen, the Pixar stock car character from Disney's "Cars", will make an appearance and take photos with the kids thanks to the folks at People's Bank who are sponsoring that event.

