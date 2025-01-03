Annual Bundle Up Fest Returning To Pybus Market

The Wenatchee Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Department will host its annual Bundle Up Fest - Youth Sports & Activities Fair at Pybus Public Market this month.

Spokesperson Caryl Andre says there's plenty of fun to be had at this year's event.

"It includes hay wagon rides and a petting zoo and fire pits outside where you can make s'mores and get warm. Then inside, the (Wenatchee) Youth Circus is performing and letting kids try it out, so it's just a fun Saturday to come down to Pybus and do some fun activities."

Get our free mobile app

The Bundle Up Fest will also feature over 20 youth activities and sports organizations offering information about their programs.

Andre says the event is not only fun but is also for a great cause.

"The whole thing is a fundraiser for the Wenatchee Valley Sports Foundation for scholarships so youth in our area are able to play sports."

The event takes place on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission is free for everyone.