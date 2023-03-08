Apple Blossom Crowns 2023 Junior Royal Court
The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival announced the 2023 Junior Royalty Tuesday
Queen Everly Vertrees is the daughter of Brian & Brianne Vertrees. She is in 5th grade at Washington Elementary.
Princess Avantika Chakravarthy is the daughter of Anupama Vembar & Sai Kumar Ramaswamy. She is a 5th grader at Washington Elementary
Princess Xiomara Sanchez Esquivel is the daughter of Miguel & Magdalena Esquivel and attends 5th grade at John Newbury Elementary in Wenatchee.
The Apple Blossom Festival received entries in the form of an essay on the subject "Imagine Yourself As A Superhero" from 84 fifth grade girls in the Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts. Local educators narrowed the field to 14 finalists who wrote another essay on what famous person they wished to be for a day and why. The three finalists were chosen for the Junior Royalty. The remaining 11 finalists are also recognized by the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival :
Aria Robinson, Daughter of Justin & Sarah Robinson
Madelyn Bradford, Daughter of Michael & Trisha Bradford
Piper Timmermans, Daughter of Lindsay Timmermans & Craig Timmermans
Lyla Augustine, Daughter of Joel & Kristin Augustine
Jazleen Perez, Daughter of Joel & Magaly Perez
Dottie Bromiley, Daughter of Kevin & Lana Bromiley
Olivia Smith-Canales, Daughter of Timothy & Candy Smith
Ashanti Palestino, Daughter of Elizabeth Orozco
Claire Seymour, Daughter of Shawna Silver & Michael Seymour
Lyla Carlstrom, Daughter of Bob & Jodee Carlstrom
Genevieve Crocker, Daughter of James & Elle Crocker
The Junior Royalty will appear with the 2023 Apple Blossom Festival Royalty in the Wenatchee St. Patrick’s Day Parade, tour Stemilt, Rocky Reach Dam & Tekni-Plex facilities and ride on the Princess Float in the '23 Tekni-Plex Youth Parade on April 29th. The Junior Royalty are also scheduled to attend parades in Wilbur and Leavenworth.