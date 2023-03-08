Apple Blossom Crowns 2023 Junior Royal Court

The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival announced the 2023 Junior Royalty Tuesday

Queen Everly Vertrees is the daughter of Brian & Brianne Vertrees. She is in 5th grade at Washington Elementary.

Princess Avantika Chakravarthy is the daughter of Anupama Vembar & Sai Kumar Ramaswamy. She is a 5th grader at Washington Elementary

Princess Xiomara Sanchez Esquivel is the daughter of Miguel & Magdalena Esquivel and attends 5th grade at John Newbury Elementary in Wenatchee.

The Apple Blossom Festival received entries in the form of an essay on the subject "Imagine Yourself As A Superhero" from 84 fifth grade girls in the Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts. Local educators narrowed the field to 14 finalists who wrote another essay on what famous person they wished to be for a day and why. The three finalists were chosen for the Junior Royalty. The remaining 11 finalists are also recognized by the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival :

Aria Robinson, Daughter of Justin & Sarah Robinson

Madelyn Bradford, Daughter of Michael & Trisha Bradford

Piper Timmermans, Daughter of Lindsay Timmermans & Craig Timmermans

Lyla Augustine, Daughter of Joel & Kristin Augustine

Jazleen Perez, Daughter of Joel & Magaly Perez

Dottie Bromiley, Daughter of Kevin & Lana Bromiley

Olivia Smith-Canales, Daughter of Timothy & Candy Smith

Ashanti Palestino, Daughter of Elizabeth Orozco

Claire Seymour, Daughter of Shawna Silver & Michael Seymour

Lyla Carlstrom, Daughter of Bob & Jodee Carlstrom

Genevieve Crocker, Daughter of James & Elle Crocker

The Junior Royalty will appear with the 2023 Apple Blossom Festival Royalty in the Wenatchee St. Patrick’s Day Parade, tour Stemilt, Rocky Reach Dam & Tekni-Plex facilities and ride on the Princess Float in the '23 Tekni-Plex Youth Parade on April 29th. The Junior Royalty are also scheduled to attend parades in Wilbur and Leavenworth.